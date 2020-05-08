Local business hands out free food in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local business wants to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Universal Systems, Herbert Inscoe, and his friends and family stood out in the rain Friday, May 8, 2020 handing out free food. They wanted to help the community during this trying time by handing out pork and chicken sandwiches.

“With such a pandemic, everyone is scared half to death. We just really wanted to reach out to the needy. Mother’s Day is coming up. So, this is really just to give out to the community. It’s not about building our name. It’s about showing the love of Christ to the community through a plate of food,” Inscoe said.

The group stood out there until they ran out of food boxes. They hope to do it again soon.