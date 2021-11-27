Local business holds holiday season literacy program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local business in Beckley is taking steps to promote literacy with younger children.

Consign and Design Furniture Studio will host local leaders in the community every Saturday at noon and 1 in the afternoon for a small reading session with children. Anyone who attends will have the opportunity to get a free book and make a wish. The Founder of the program says she started it to help build foundations in essential skills for younger kids in the area.

“If you can not read or write, it is very very hard to get a job, to go to school, to go into the military even,” Jennifer Bowling said.

Bowling says she hopes children who attend any of the events will fall in love with reading. They will continue every Saturday until December 18, 2021.