BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The United States has celebrated Flag Day since 1777.

A local business is continuing the tradition this year with a community celebration.

Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center on Sunrise Avenue hosted a free flag retirement ceremony on June 14. The ceremony provided a place for community members to freely retire any unusable flags in the proper manner.

Woodrow Wilson High School JROTC and retired Lieutenant Colonel Bartlett co-hosted the event.

Patrick Parker, the Event Organizer, said the history of a lesser-known holiday like Flag Day is just as important to remember.

“People can remember what the flag is and what it means, and that there is a proper way to dispose of the flag with respect,” said Parker.

The flag retirement process involves separating the blue side of the flag from the red and white stripes and then folding and burning both sides.

Melton Mortuary gave a free three-by-five-foot American flag to everyone who brought in a flag to retire.