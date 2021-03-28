Local business owner brings Award System to Mercer County shoppers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Sunday, March 28, 2021, Mercer Street in Princeton was a bit too quiet for some business owners.

Lorie McKenney is the director of the Riff Raff Arts Collective. She is trying to get Mercer Street buzzing with people.

She said her goal is to have more people shopping locally, and by doing so, came up with the Honey Money Award System.

“When you make a purchase, you’ll get a stamp here and once you get seven stamps from at least four participating businesses, you can redeem this card for a free jar of honey at the Blue Ridge Honey Company or any beverage of your choice from the Appalachian Coffee House,” McKenney said.

McKenney said it is important to support local businesses because they support the community.

“The businesses here on this street are all independent businesses who have poured their blood sweat and tears into creating these venues for our community, and the outpouring of support is overwhelming,” McKenney continued.

Not only do business owners want people to shop in local businesses, but they also want to encourage people to step into a store they have never been in.

“So to get people to visit places they’ve never been and to cross pollinate our audiences. So if you are use to going to the bookstore and you’ve never been to the 80’s toy store now is your chance,”

For more information and the participating locations you can visit their website.