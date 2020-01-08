Local business owner discusses what he wants to hear ahead of Governor’s speech

LEWISBURG WV (WVNS) — One local business owner in Lewisburg is hoping Governor Justice speaks about local businesses in his State of State Address on Jan. 8, 2020.

The owner of A New Chapter Bookstore, David Craddock, said local businesses boost a state’s economy. In fact, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, small businesses in 2019 made up nearly 99 percent of West Virginia Businesses. In 2016, small businesses employed over 275,000 people, almost half of the private workforce.

“In this little store, we employ one full-time and two part-time employees,” Craddock said. “That, of course, generates money and revenue for the area.”

Craddock said many of the businesses in Lewisburg depend on tourism to get revenue as well.

“For instance, there are probably 50 local businesses in downtown Lewisburg, West Virginia,” Craddock said. “Certainly we do depend on tourism from The Greenbrier and various places for our livelihood here.”

The West Virginia Tourism Office reports those visiting the Mountain State spend more than $4 billion a year.

“I would hope that Gov. Justice and the legislature will stress the importance of local business in the economy,” Craddock said.