Local business owner gives back to community on Christmas Eve

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hungry shoppers checking off those last few items on their Christmas Lists were in for a delicious treat amidst the hustle and bustle.

The owner of Magnum Car Wash, Allen Sargent, spent Christmas Eve giving back to the community. He bought 200 pizzas to hand out to hungry shoppers who didn’t have time to grab lunch.

“People help me and come get their car washed, come get their oil changed,” Sargent said. “I’m just giving back to them.”

In past years, Sargent has given to various charities and organizations, free car washes, and even had a secret donation to Toys For Tots. This year, he decided that giving back to the local community was how he wanted to spend Christmas Eve.

Sargent has an extra special surprise coming up Jan. 1, 2020. He will be giving away a free car! People can head to Magnum Car Wash on Route 19 to register to win.