Local business owner gives back to community on Christmas Eve

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hungry shoppers checking off those last few items on their Christmas Lists were in for a delicious treat amidst the hustle and bustle.

The owner of Magnum Car Wash, Allen Sargent, spent Christmas Eve giving back to the community. He bought 200 pizzas to hand out to hungry shoppers who didn’t have time to grab lunch.

“People help me and come get their car washed, come get their oil changed,” Sargent said. “I’m just giving back to them.”

In past years, Sargent has given to various charities and organizations, free car washes, and even had a secret donation to Toys For Tots. This year, he decided that giving back to the local community was how he wanted to spend Christmas Eve.

Sargent has an extra special surprise coming up Jan. 1, 2020. He will be giving away a free car! People can head to Magnum Car Wash on Route 19 to register to win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News