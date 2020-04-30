Local business owners saddened by Chocolate Festival cancellation

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Community members and business owners in Lewisburg look forward to the Chocolate Festival every year. With the cancellation of this year’s festival, many business owners are left with an unfulfilled sweet tooth.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers of the Chocolate Festival made the decision to cancel the event.

Owner of Amy’s Cakes and Cones, Amy Mills, said she is sad the festival will not happen this year. She said it is one of their busiest days of the year and is a good boost for business.

“It kind of helps us with a push after a long winter,” Mills said. “So, it will hurt a little bit but we’ll be rebound. We’ll look forward to the next year.”

The Chocolate Festival not only brings signs of spring to the Greenbrier Valley, but a different energy, according to Mills. But there may be a silver lining for chocolate lovers missing out on the Chocolate Festival.

Tamera Pence, owner of Bella The Corner Gourmet, said many vendors already bought their chocolate.

“There’s some effort to try to recreate that in little short spurts,” Pence said. “We’ve got a lot of folks that already invested in chocolate, so perhaps we’re going to see some little mini events around where folks can do things at different vendors that already have their chocolate. So, there’s some brainstorm happening.”

While the 2020 Chocolate Festival is canceled, there are still plenty of businesses in Lewisburg where you can fulfill your sweet tooth.

Next year’s festival will be held on April 10, 2021.

If you purchased tickets, those can be used for next year’s event. For information on how to receive a refund, visit the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival Facebook page.