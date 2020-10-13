Local businesses affected by Main Street demolition in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Allen Walker is the owner of Dragon’s Den, a local gaming store in Uptown Beckley, and one of the business affected by the demolition project.

“The biggest thing, obviously, is the road closure,” Walker said. “You don’t see any of the traffic going by, either by vehicle or traffic by walking. The other thing that impacts us is the closed parking lots around the corner.”

The demolition closed down a portion of Main Street that leads to the game store, meaning Walker is losing walk-in customers. When asked where his customers are parking, this was Walker’s response:

“Wherever they can,” Walker said. “Mostly, it’s still East Main Street, but that’s very limited. They just do the best they can with parking. Most of the time, they do have to walk somewhat of a considerable distance.”

Walker added the lack of customers is creating a lack of revenue. He said sales have decreased roughly 20-percent since demolition started in June.

“Each month, I’ve seen roughly about a 20-percent decrease in sales since June,” Walker said. “Hopefully, as soon as they finish the demolition and they can get that parking lot to reopen, that will go back up to where it should be.”

Walker said he is worried about what the demolition is doing to sales, but he is confident his regulars will keep Dragon’s Den open for business. He added he is hopeful a parking lot will come from the demolition. He said it would be beneficial for not only his business, but the other businesses on Main Street as well.