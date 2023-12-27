BECKLEY (WVNS) – Local businesses were filled with shoppers for the Christmas season, many looking for the perfect gift to give to their friends, relatives, and significant others.

What happens to these businesses after Christmas? Does business increase or decrease?

Local businesses offer a local taste of Christmas to many shoppers. Many shop online, but for some, shopping locally means more.

With Christmas passing and the new year approaching, businesses are finding ways to attract holiday customers.

Ethan Gillespie, Sales Representative for Guitars Plus, says business after Christmas is from previous customers.

“A pretty good portion of it will still be kind of kicking around between gift cards we’ve sold throughout the year and people comin’ back for us to work on the guitars they’ve bought. Hey, ya know, the kids been playing a lot so now we got to do a restring for them. Which is awesome to see. It’s nice to know that what we have put in their hands is now coming back to be like, it’s working for them” said Gillespie.

Sporting businesses are continuing to attract customers throughout the winter season. Many are spending their holiday break outdoors.

Andrew Hitchcock, Manager of Elevation Sports, says business is still successful after Christmas.

“For us, this time of year, it’s funny. A lot of the big toys, you might save all year to get your money and you wait for Christmas to see if anybody else gets it for ya and if you don’t get it as a gift . It’s time to go, it’s winter time. Skiing is only gonna be here until roughly April. It’s the time to get into the store and grab a set of skis, board, or whatever sport you are participating in” said Hitchcock to 59News.

A decrease in business is a reality for some, but some businesses find ways to attract customers even after the season of giving. To keep customers coming in, it’s essential to offer services that not only bring them in for the holidays, but after.