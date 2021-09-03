Local businesses preparing for Labor Day weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With travelers hitting the road for Labor Day weekend, local businesses are seeing an uptick in customers. Tamarack is just one of the many local businesses gearing up for extra visitors to come through its doors this holiday weekend.

Travelers are hitting the road and staying local. Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, local businesses do not expect to see a decrease in foot traffic. Jennifer Farley, the marketing director for Tamarack Marketplace, said they are welcoming customers from all over and even have some extra events planned this holiday weekend.

“Tomorrow, we have Ryan Smith, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the courtyard, with live music for everyone to enjoy while they’re eating,” Farley said. “We have Randy Gilkey on Sunday – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – same place, same time. It’s going to be a great time.”

Also, Tamarack will have other events, such as artists working in-house and West Virginia art available for purchase. Tamarack Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. all weekend long.