Local businesses close their doors after Stay At Home Order announced

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The streets of Lewisburg look bare after a Stay at Home Order was issued for the mountain state, and local businesses will be the ones to suffer.

With the Stay at Home order, Siobhan Winters, owner of Love Child, a children’s clothing and toy story, announced they will have to close their doors for an undetermined about of time.

“I’m most worried that I won’t be able to open my doors again and that I won’t be able to see my grandmas and see the pictures of your babies,” Winters said.

Love Child is not the only one. David Craddock, owner of New Chapter Bookstore, will also be saying goodbye to their customers as they move to curbside pickup only. The bookstore has been in Lewisburg for just two years.

“Pretty much, what’s required to close in the state of West Virginia is small retail stores,” Craddock said. “And the real problem I have is there’s been no effort to provide retail stores with any relief.”

While this is a scary time for Craddock, he said he was blessed with his landlord who offered them half off their rent for the month of April.

“We’ve laid off two part time employees,” Craddock said. “Just this morning, I talked to my landlord and she agreed to cut the rent in half for April.”

While business owners are unsure of what lies ahead for their future, they feel comfort knowing the community they are in will help them get through.

“West Virginians are nothing, but amazing when it comes to supporting and taking care of their people,” Winters said.