BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Local businesses in Raleigh County met for a holiday celebration Thursday evening.

Over a dozen businesses met at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for a networking event.

Locals in Beckley also got the chance to attend the event, all for just $10.

Michelle Rotellini, President & CEO of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said she is proud of the amount of businesses attending.

She said residents will get the chance to meet members of each local business and get to learn more about each one.

“It means so much because we are to provide a venue for people to network and talk about things going on in the community and where the community is heading. It’s just a very casual atmosphere,” Rotellini said.

The event also featured a toy drive put on by the Salvation Army in Beckley. Residents who attended were encouraged to bring a toy for donation.