BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– In honor of 9/11, Patriot’s Day and Heroes Day, Governor Jim Justice ordered a proclamation for all state-owned facilities to fly their flags at half-staff.

Governor Jim Justice’s order was for all American flags and West Virginia flags in state-owned facilities to be at half-staff from dawn until dusk.

The proclamation was not only to honor all the lives lost in 2001, but also the heroes who continue to fight and serve our country and our people everyday.

Local businesses and organizations all over the area were also flying their flags at half-staff to pay their respect.

Gary Massuccy, owner of Soggy Dog Car Wash, is a veteran who says it is nice seeing so many flags symbolizing that respect.

“There are people out there that believe in what we fought for and it’s heartwarming,” said Massuccy.

Massuccy was a marine who fought in the Vietnam War, and now uses his car wash to try and help pay back other veterans and their families. On Wednesdays he gives a special discount to those in the military.

“I appreciate all of the veterans that come here and support me and my car wash, and I try to pay back.”

Massuccy also offers a discount for “Senior Tuesdays.”

Overall, the American Flag symbolizes our country’s hard-earned freedom- and on a day like today- the half-staff pays tribute and respect to each sacrifice made for it.