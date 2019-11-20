Local businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– This year, the Downtown Beckley Business Association is partnering with local businesses to give special deals for Shop Small.

Shop small is an event held every year to support all the small local businesses in Beckley. Vice President of DBBA, Christine Kinder, said this year, they are giving out coupons to people who shop that day.

“We’re offering a limited time coupon flyer that you can find at each of the participating businesses. Each coupon is different and the expiration dates vary,” Kinder said.

Shop Small is Saturday, November 30.

Here is a list of all the local business in Beckley participating in the coupon flyer: