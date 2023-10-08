LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– On October 14, 2023, vendors and restaurants will flood the streets of Lewisburg.

Taste of our Towns returns and brings with it the sights, sounds, tastes and, of course, people from all around!

The influx of visitors bolsters the local economy and helps local restaurants. The manager of Hill and Holler told us it is preparations as usual for the big event.

“Oh, we’re ready,” said Dexter Johnson. “Yeah, we’re excited for the influx of people coming in, and we’re just really excited for it to start up.”

Johnson added between Taste of our Towns, the Chocolate Festival and others, Lewisburg lives up to its name of “Coolest Small Town.”

Taste of Our Towns is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.