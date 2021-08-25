Local businesses support the United Way’s Rubber Ducky Dash

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia has kicked off their annual fundraising campaign, and they’re asking you to give back while having fun in the process!

The nonprofit will be hosting a Rubber Ducky Dash on Saturday, September 11th at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. It will be a part of the ‘Adventure On! Freedom Festival’ happening at the reserve that weekend.



City National Bank in Beaver set up a booth on Tuesday, August 24th for people to adopt rubber ducks in order to support the United Way. It costs $1 to adopt a single duck and $100 to adopt 25. So far, more than 500 ducks have been adopted, and the goal is 5,000 rubber ducks to be adopted for the race. The grand prize winner of the Rubber Ducky Dash will be given $4,000. Bank employees said they enjoyed being out in the community and supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“The money we do raise for United Way, it does stay local. We like to support somewhere where we can see it at work,” said Sheri Hazuka, Branch Manager at City National Bank in Beaver.

Local businesses like Kenzie Kake’s also joined in on the fun on Tuesday. They will be having another one of these events at MacArthur City National Bank this Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.