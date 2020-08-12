Local car club to hold fundraiser for Toys for Tots

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Shade Tree Car Club is holding a benefit for Toys for Tots on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. They are holding a trunks for toys drive. It will raise money to buy toys for children in Greenbrier County.

Secretary and Treasurer Stephanie French said this is one way to make sure kids have a special Christmas this year.

“We have noticed that Toys for Tots are not able to do their regular fundraisers that they are able to do because of COVID,” French said. “And so many children through COVID are going without enough as it is, so we just simply can’t tell them that Christmas may not come because of this pandemic.”

The benefit will be at Shady Spring High School on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. They will then have a car cruise to Hinton and back. If there is bad weather, they will reschedule it for the following weekend.