Local car clubs team up for neighborhood car cruise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley’s annual Car Cruise-in will look a little different this year because of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Shade Tree Car Club and Smooth Impressions Car Club are teaming up with Beckley Events for a neighborhood cruise.

Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield said this still allows people to enjoy the different types of cars from the safety of their homes.

“Just be a little cruise around the neighborhood and then the different folks can watch from their porches or yards, and just kind of wave and cheer them on as they come through,” Moorefield said. “It’s not going to take very long. It’s just something simple, but yet the car owners get to show off their vehicles and the residents get to look forward to something.”

The cruise will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 starting around 4:45 p.m. in the Bowling Addition neighborhood in Beckley.