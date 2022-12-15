BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One local medical organization made their appreciation known to chaplains they work with.

Beckley ARH held its annual Chaplain’s Luncheon on Thursday, December 15, at Black Knight Country Club to show its appreciation for the hard work their chaplains do for patients and the Hospital.

The chaplains we spoke with told us they are all volunteers and do the job to help people.

“I think it’s very important because no matter who you are you need some type of prayer rather you want it or not and it makes everything easier when you know someone is praying for you,” said the vice president of the chaplain’s committee Denise Moore.

Chaplains also tell 59 News not only does their services help patients but their families and hospital staff.