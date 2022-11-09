BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 19, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at Tamarack.

Isabella’s mother Kellie said she is grateful for the opportunity this scholarship gives to her daughter.

“I have a master’s degree, I worked my way through college and paid for it myself and I’m just glad she’ll have it a little easier,” said Gautier.

There is still a drawing to be held on December 3rd for the third and final winner. If you want to be entered for the final drawing click here.