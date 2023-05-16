BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School is almost out for the summer, which means working parents will need to enroll their kids into daycare.

However, with a national shortage of childcare staff, this could pose a serious problem.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the childcare workforce has lost 88,000 jobs since 2020. It is an industry still struggling to make a comeback following COVID.

The shortage is even forcing some parents to stay home from work because daycares cannot take their children.

Becky Sparks, owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies Daycare, said a huge concern is how many kids will have to be turned away from each daycare.

“I get plenty of calls for people that need childcare, but I just don’t have the staff to be able to bring them in,” said Sparks.

Sparks believes the current pay rate may be a major factor causing the shortage. She said even if she wanted to, she cannot raise the pay right now without the additional income that comes from more enrollment.

She hopes by hiring more people, however, she can eventually help address the problem. Sparks said the daycare is currently hiring and encourages people to apply.