Local church gives free lunches to first responders

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local church wanted to give back to those who serve on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. First responders received a free lunch on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from Church members of the First Church of Nazarene of Beckley.

EMS workers received a bagged lunch and water. Any member of the community who showed up also received a free lunch. Church Pastor Smith said this was a great way to show appreciation to first responders and the community.

“Just to show how much they are appreciated. Because they definitely give their lives everyday for many of us and they have saved many of lives and others and we just need to show our appreciation for them,” Smith stated.

This was the first time the church handed lunches out to first responders. However, now they plan on doing it every quarter. Starting in January, they hope to start back up their soup kitchen.

