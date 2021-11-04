Local church group and sorority hosts vaccine clinic

BLUEFIELD, MERCER COUNTY (WVNS)– The Partnership of African American Churches and the Bluefield Alumni Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The event took place at the John Stewart United Methodist Church in Bluefield. Delta Sigma Theta Bluefield Alumni President Dassa Giles, said it was all in an effort to make vaccines more accessible, especially to African Americans and people of color.



“When people see people like themselves doing something you’re more motivated to do it,” Giles said.

This is the fourth clinic the partnership hosted and they plan to have more in the future. All three vaccines and boosters were offered. The group plans to offer the child dose at their next event.