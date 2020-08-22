Local church hands out backpacks and groceries to families in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local church volunteers helped out the Raleigh County community on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Heart of God Ministries held their annual backpack and food giveaway. Typically, they hold a picnic for the community.

But because of COVID-19 concerns, Youth minister, Tyler Cambell, said they arranged to have a drive through service instead. Hundreds of backpacks and food were passed out to families in need.

“I’m grateful that we are able to meet the people in the local community and still let them know that in despite of all that’s going on and no matter how dark things may seem, the church is still here,” Campbell explained.

Volunteers also passed out masks for anyone who needed one.