Members from NAACP, local churches hand out 300 meals to area shelters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beckley to hand out meals to shelters on Thanksgiving 2020. Members with the NAACP and from area churches were preparing these meals for about three weeks.

The objective was to make 300 meals to be delivered. Pastor Ballard Johnson of Ebenezer believed this is a great to give back to the community.

“That’s our mission, that’s our assignment… Pandemic or not, we have to do for our community what nobody else will do for us,” Pastor Johnson said.

Mary West, the director of the Lord’s Kitchen, said the meals and the love poured into them specifically help the next generation.

“Now is the time that the communities come together… start to build and bring back life in general for our children,” West said.

Members said this will not be the last time they will cook, prepare, and distribute these meals.