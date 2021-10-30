Local church happy to hold their traditional trunk-or-treat event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Last year, children were not able to participate in trick-or-treating due to COVID.

COVID-19 put a stop to the majority of fall activities in the area last year, including trick-or-treating. This year, one local church made sure children feel some normalcy with the holidays.

The Grace Pointe Fellowship, located in Beckley, hosted their traditional Trunk-or-Treat event. Due to the weather, organizers moved the event inside. Last year, they held a trunk-or-treat event by having a drive-thru version.

Pastor Tim Brown said he is glad he could have kids in the building doing something they loved.

“Kids are getting back to some sort of normalcy. Anything we can do to progress that is great,” Brown said.

Volunteer Rhonda Brown talked about what precautions she took when giving candy out.

“We have distance between us with the tables and things. And things have been cleaned so we’re trying as best we can for Halloween.” Brown said.

Other precautions the church took were utilizing a hand sanitation station and handwashing before handing out candy.

Churchgoer Brandon Smith said he does not want to participate in trick-or-treating this year because he wanted to give back to the community.

“I think I’ll stay here at church, you know help people help just, I think it would just be nice to help people than to benefit myself,” Smith said.