BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One church in Bluefield prepares for summer fun out in the sun.

Open Heart Ministries kicks off its first summer camp on Monday, June 20, 2022, at their Community Center Building on Thomas Street.

The camp focuses on arts, education, sports, and career development, with activities planned for children from two to fourteen years old.

Organizers of the summer camp are in need of volunteers. Contact Open Heart Ministries at 304-800-3370 if intetrested.