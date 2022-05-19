BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local church in Mercer County continues a tradition where they help celebrate law enforcement and others in the area.

To celebrate National Police Week, the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield decided to restart its annual first responder’s luncheon. It is the 14th year the church hosted the lunch at their facility, as volunteers spent their time cooking and serving the officers.

District Edler Timothy Schofield with the church said he wanted to continue the tradition first started by the late Bishop Clarence Moore.

“I thought it was just a great idea and we wanted to continue the legacy because it helps the community. It helps us understand police, police to understand our community and by working together we can have a better community,” said Schofield.

Bluefield Police Department Chief Dennis Dillow said he and his officers come to the lunch every time. Dillow said he thinks it is important to keep open communications and establish good relationships with the Bluefield Community.

“We’re here for you, we’re human just like you and we care about what goes on in our community just as much as you do,” said Dillow.

Dillow added they will continue to be there for the church for the foreseeable future.