BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–We are just a few hours from the big game, and for one local coach, this time of year has a different meaning.

Bluefield State Football Head Coach and World Champion Tony Coaxum served on the coaching staff of the Denver Broncos when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

He recalled the pomp and circumstance of the week leading up to kickoff. However, he said getting to be one of the lucky few to earn a ring, is an honor.

“I get to reflect and think back to my experience of being able to take part of such a special, special, thing,” said Coaxum. “I think there’s about 7,000, 8,000 people who say, Hey they own a Super Bowl ring, and I get to be one of them.”

Coach Coaxum served as the Assistant Special Teams Coordinator for the Broncos from 2015 through 2017.