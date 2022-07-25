Beckley, WV (WVNS) — Around 100 state athletes are now recognized as sports legends in the Mountain State.

The Artie Museum in Raleigh County inducts players and coaches for inclusion in its West Virginia Sports Legends exhibit.

This year the museum recognized local athletes Randy Hunt, Kelci Jones Hall, Marty Jones, Butch Freeman, Greg Fernett, and Bob Gobel, among many others.

“It was very humbling, just to know the people that are in the Legends hall. It’s very, very humbling. That’s the only word I can come up with,” said Hunt, a local coach and WVU Tech Athlete.

The museum’s founder is Saint Albans basketball coach Tex Williams, who also played for Marshall University.