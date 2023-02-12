GHENT, WV (WVNS)– History is made on the gridiron.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts become the first two black quarterbacks in history to compete against each other for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. But, Sunday night is not the first significant day in the NFL’s diversity history.

“From Doug Williams being the first to ever win it to ’06/ ’07 season seeing two black head coaches going against one another, to 2023 were finally seeing two african-american quarterbacks against each other,” said high school coach Davon Marion.

It is a moment to remember forever. But it brings into question how history might have changed if moments like these came sooner.

“It makes you think that if that mindset was a little bit more open years ago, how phenomenal Randall Cunningham could have been,” added Bluefield State head football coach Tony Coaxum.

Now the moment is here.

Coaxum agrees and he emphasizes when diversity is put at the forefront, progress is inevitable.

“It’s really special,” Coaxum added. “There’s so many things of how the game is and the perception of the league and how representation is kind of skewed, particularly when it comes to the percentage of players and coaches, minority coaches, and then the most important position on an NFL team, as the quarterback.”

Both coaches emphasize brotherhood to their players, however, they said the matchup reaffirms what they preach at practice, that if you work hard, regardless of any circumstance, you can accomplish anything.

“You show them and you hope to inspire them so that they can be that next wave of great black quarterbacks,” said Marion. “Possibly leading college teams, leading pro teams.”

As the historic moment comes and then goes, we asked each coach what the next historic moment is.

“That it just becomes common,” smiled Marion. “That no one notices, really. You take the first time and you make it a big significance because anytime it’s the first time it’s real important. But hopefully in the next season and the season after that, we keep seeing two black QBs playing against each other.

“The next thing is just to continue to grow to where hopefully the goal is to get to a point where we don’t have to have these type of interviews,” added Coaxum. “It’s just two great teams, two great players.”

Two quarterbacks on the biggest stage, inspiring the next generation.