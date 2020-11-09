BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local college opens enrollment for winter classes.

New River Community and Technical College started registration for their winter session. The session goes from December 14, 2020 to January 15, 2020. Administrators said this is a perfect opportunity for students to get general education classes out of the way. It’s also a great opportunity for students of other colleges to get some extra credits.

The courses are for both current and new students. Enrollment is also for spring classes.