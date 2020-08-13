Local community college sees increase in registration

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local community college extended their registration deadline due to an increase of students.

New River Community and Technical College held registration events on the week of Aug. 3 – 7 and Aug. 10-14. On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 they held one at their Mercer County campus in Princeton. They extended the registration deadline by a week to Monday, August 24, because the first week’s events were so successful.

“We extended it due to the fact that we had a lot of interest. Not only students who are late making the decision but also parents who had concerns about sending their students off to some regional universities. We are just giving them opportunities to stay home, stay close, and stay safe,” Greene said.

There will be an event at the Beaver campus on Aug, 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.