Local community members head to Charleston to rally for approval of CROWN Act

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of people from Beckley will head to Charleston on Saturday, March 13, 2021 to rally for the CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act is legislation aimed at stopping race-based hair discrimination. CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

Supporters of this bill are headed to Charleston to have their voices heard. Doctor Kristi Dumas is one of those supporters. She felt this measure is needed in order to make sure everyone is on the same playing field, especially in the workplace.

“The power in that is that you are not coming out and calling me a racial slur, but you’re saying the hair that grows out of my head is not professional,” Dr. Dumas stated.



The CROWN Act is currently in committee in the WV Legislature. Supporters of the measure will meet at the Booker T. Washington statue in Charleston around 1 p.m.