Local competitive shotgun shooter has goal of attending Junior Olympics

News

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A local competitive shotgun shooter is making her way to the Junior Olympics.

Makayla Scott, of White Sulphur Springs, already broke a World Record and is planning on extending her career path.

Scott told 59News there is a lot she wants to do this year. Qualifying for the Junior Olympics is just one of many goals she hopes to accomplish in 2020.

Another one of her goals is competing in the Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals.

“My story, the shotgun was the only thing that could help me or help me ever be successful with my dreams,” Scott said. “So, I mean, there’s a lot of kids out there who are the same way whether it be shotgun or anything.”

Scott started a GoFundMe account to help her reach her dreams of attending the Junior Olympics.

