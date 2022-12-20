HINTON, WV (WVNS)– One local council on aging is reminding the public to check on the elderly during cold temperatures and winter storms.

The Summers County Council on Aging provides meals, in-home help and places to get warm during winter weather, but some elderly aren’t part of their program or have family in the area to make sure they have what they need during a winter storm.

Cindy Garrett, the Executive Director of Summers County Council on Aging wanted to remind the public to help the elderly who don’t have immediate family in the area.

Some of the things people can do ahead of time is make sure their neighbors have food, water, and enough medication. She also said if the power goes out the Council on Aging building is a warming station.

“We will be closing on Friday (December 23, 2022) due to the impending weather and the holiday before Christmas so we encourage everyone to make sure they have everything they need for that time and if not to make sure they get it,” said Garrett.

Garrett also added to make sure to have enough provisions for pets as well.