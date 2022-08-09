WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local county school system is doing something different to help send its students back to school.

Wyoming County Schools and Community in Schools is holding its annual Back to School Bash at Wyoming East and Westside High Schools. The event is Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is open to students of any grade level to attend. Items given out will be things like socks, hoodies, backpacks and other school supplies.

JOHN HENRY/ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES

“There’s a lot of things we do right in Wyoming County and one of them is take care of each other,” said Assistant Superintendent of Support Services John Henry. “Several churches, several organizations have chipped in together and we’re going to send kids home with school supplies that day.”



Henry added lunch will be provided during the event.