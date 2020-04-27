Local day care center prepares for potential reopening

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Governor Justice creating a plan to slowly reopen businesses, day care centers are starting to prepare for their reopening. Becky Sparks is the Owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies in Beckley. She closed her day care at the end of March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sparks said she is coming up with ways to safely open her business while keeping her employees and kids healthy. At the beginning of the pandemic, she was taking the temperatures of her children when they came into the building. Sparks said she still plans to do that, along with the taking the temperature of the children’s parents.

“We are not going to allow anything to be brought from home, toys, backpacks, and so we are not going to allow anything to come in from outside of the center,” Sparks said.

Sparks are told 59News she is not allowing parents inside the building. She will go to their individual cars to take temperatures and then bring kids inside without their parents to avoid inside foot traffic.

On top of the deep cleaning, she repainted and purchased new linens for the nursery at the day care center.