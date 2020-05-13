Local day care center waiting for approval from state to reopen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Becky Sparks is the owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies Day Care in Beckley.

She was forced to close her doors when COVID-19 made its way to the Mountain State.

“Because I felt that the daycare was such a closed environment with so much close communication,” Sparks said.

Now that Governor Jim Justice gave the green light to begin the re-opening process, Sparks said she is ready to do what it takes.

“The caregivers have really missed the children and they’re ready to come back,” Sparks said.

Sparks filed the paperwork to become a critical care center. She said a lot of the parents really need them during this time so they can head back to work to provide for their families.

“We have several people that are in healthcare, doctor’s offices, working in restaurants as more things are opening up.”

While the doors were closed, employees cleaned the center, replaced old toys and furniture, and got a head start on lesson plans. They had to look for new ways to social distance and keep surfaces clean. Sparks will implement a curbside drop off, where parents and children will be screened and have their temperatures taken. If she believes any of them are sick, she will not let them in.

“I’m not going to let them into the center. As much as we love them, and as much as we want them back, and as much as they need us, for the safety of everyone, I’m not going to let them in,” Sparks said.

The team looks forward to welcoming their students back into their classrooms with new guidelines in place, but Sparks admits she is still nervous some of her children could be carrying some sort of sickness.

“We are all susceptible to getting it,” Sparks said.

There is still no date for when the daycare will open. They are waiting on approval from the state.