Local Daycare Owner explains becoming Critical Child Care Center

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The state of West Virginia ended child care for children of parents who are deemed non-essential; however, essential employees are still working during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to receive specialized child care.

Many Day Care Centers around the Mountain State were granted temporary licenses to become Critical Child Care Centers. These centers must complete specific health and safety checklists and registrations.

Amy Hubbard, owner of Little Learners Educational Day Care in Lewisburg, said it is her job to help essential workers feel safe when they drop their kids off in the morning.

“Our role right now is to provide the safety and well being for the children of the essential workers that are getting us through this every day,” Hubbard said.

When children arrive in the morning, they get their temperatures taken and their parents answer a few questions so they can monitor the kids’ exposure. They are also no longer allowed to bring toys or blankets, or anything that can carry germs into the building.

Everything inside the building is getting disinfected daily in a bleach water solution. Toys, like blocks, are often getting cleaned in between uses.

“It’s not just about their safety when they’re with us, it’s about their safety when they go home,” Hubbard said. “It’s about what we’re exposing them too. It’s about what we’re exposing our staff members to. It’s about us coming together as a community and following the guidelines that have been given to us to stay safe.”

Hubbard said she has been blessed with the employees that she has at Little Learners. Everyone is doing what they can to help essential workers feel safe dropping their kids off at a day care center during a time of uncertainty.