GHENT, WV (WVNS)– As gas prices continue to rise, commuters are not the only ones feeling the pain at the pump. Local delivery drivers are seeing a dip in their bottom line.

John Maxwell is a local self-employed delivery driver. He utilizes a popular delivery app as an additional source of income. With prices at the pump spiking, he has had to choose his deliveries more carefully. He said base pay to cover gas and mileage has not changed even with the surge in prices.

“We’re on our own they haven’t played with that at all,” Maxwell said. “There’s been no information sent to us that they would.”

He said he had to decline longer-distance deliveries because the cost is more than the income.

“Most of our profit is tips,” Maxwell added. “We’re dealing with paying our gasoline, our car maintenance, insurance, everything.”

Maxwell said all that adds up and without additional help in base pay or tip money, delivering is becoming more of a challenge than a source of income.

“It costs about 20 cents a mile to move the car now, so you have to calculate that into every one,” said Maxwell.

When asked if he had considered giving up delivering while prices are on the rise, Maxwell said not yet but the option is not off the table.