WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy.

Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department.

Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony.

Lt. Cook said he is deeply honored for this award.

“It makes you feel appreciated for the years I’ve given to the county I love,” said Lt. Cook “These are my people here. I love them, I would do anything for them to keep them all safe. It’s my privilege to try to keep the children safe as well. It’s an honor for me.”

Cook works as the resource officer at Wyoming East High School where he has been for the past three years.