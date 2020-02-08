Local Division of Highway crews ready to help with flood cleanup

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– While families are starting to cleanup their yards, Division of Highway crews are also out cleaning up the roads. After many road closures they are working as fast as possible to reopen and clear them.

Fayette County Highway Administrator John Dixon said they are ready to help if they are needed.

“If they ask for help then they will call out and they will send a request out and if we have people for volunteers we will send some people down to help out in any way we can,” Dixon said.

DOH crews in Fayette County said if counties like McDowell need help they will send men down there.

