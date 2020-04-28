Local doctor creates program to help kids during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — She is ready to take on COVID-19 in her personal protective equipment.

Meet Dr. Sophie Bear.

Dr. Sohpie Bear

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic is scary for most adults, but Dr. Ayne Amjad is worried about the population that may not understand what is going on.

“I know a lot of kids are scared about seeing people in masks and gloves,” Amjad said.

Children are scared and confused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why Dr. Amjad created a program called “Sophie Bear.” Children can submit questions.

“If they can play outside? Can they ride with their grandparents in their cars? If they can go to the store? Why can’t I have play dates? When does school start?” Amjad listed some.

Dr. Sophie Bear posts videos to Facebook with their answers. Dr. Amjad wanted to create a safe space for children and provide some comfort during this difficult time.

“I worry about kids. We’re focused on adults right now and getting them back to work, and I think with kids not being in school, everyone is focused on their schoolwork. But we’re forgetting that kids are scared right now,” Amjad explained.

Hopefully Sophie can help children avoid any long term affect this pandemic may have on them.

“What’s going to happen when they’re older adults. This is a point in time that’s going to be very impactful, mentally for them. We need to remember to make it fun for them and make sure they’re not scared,” Amjad said.

A two-year-old golden doodle may just help your child through this crisis.

To see these videos and submit your children’s questions, visit Dr. Amjad’s facebook page.