Local doctor gives tips on perfecting social distancing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — New guidelines about social distancing state you can be at least six feet away from someone to considered safe during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but some people are finding loopholes in these rules.

Online, you can come across videos of people doing activities together, such as working out, while staying six feet apart from their friends.

Dr. Lauren Miller, the Medical Director for Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said people are getting creative with how they are interpreting the basic definition of social distancing.

“Trying to get around rules is not the point. The point is to be in your home,” Dr. Miller said. “That’s why we have technology, FaceTime, Skype. Do things like that to stay in contact with your friends. Standing on roofs opposite each other, pulling up your cars are not wise decisions to make.”

Dr. Miller explained following these guidelines could help us flatten the curve, meaning instead of everyone getting sick all at once, people would get COVID-19 over a longer period of time.

“Just a few people get sick over a certain amount of days,” Dr. Miller said. “It allows us to potentially wipe it out sooner than if we have lots and lots of people overwhelming the system, not having enough protective gear to prevent more infections from happening. So, there are multiple ways that it helps the spread, helps the fatality rate, and helps your health care workers take care of you.”

Dr. Miller said because there is no treatment for Covid-19, staying home is more important than ever.