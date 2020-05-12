Local doctors provide tips for those concerned about others not wearing masks

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Masks are becoming the new normal. Many businesses are recommending and even requiring patrons to wear masks while inside their establishments.

Dr. Chelsea Feger, Chief Resident of the Family Medicine Program at Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said peopl should always wear a mask in public settings, even when others do not.

“Think about your loved ones because it can really affect anybody,” Dr. Feger said. “So, maybe you feel you’re strong enough or healthy enough that you won’t contract it, but I’m sure you have family, friends who may be in that vulnerable population.”

Some people are concerned about those not wearing masks. Dr. Feger said the most important step to staying safe is to be six feet apart from people at all times, even if you are wearing a mask.

“If you’re really concerned about the establishment and them not practicing proper social distancing guidelines, you can always report it to the Greenbrier County Health Department as well,” Dr. Feger said.

Dr. Feger added while you might not get COVID-19, you can still transmit the virus to someone at risk. While masks are not required in every public setting, it is important to keep not only yourself safe, but your loved ones, as well.