Local dog groomers open doors after being closed for weeks

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After more than a month of being closed, Grooming by Janice rolled out of its parking lot to restart mobile service. Owner Janice Mollet said her phone is flooded with calls to make appointments for those four legged family members.

“Lots of hairy dogs out there,” Mollet said. “I had some clients that tried to take it upon themselves to do my job while I couldn’t do it. So, they appreciate me a lot more now when I get around to grooming their dog.”

In fact, Mollet said people are more excited about getting their furry family members taken care of than themselves. Mullet said there are some slight, but necessary changes to her business. She is no longer going into her clients’ homes to pick up their dogs. Her clients must they bring their dogs out to her.

“We also have to take an extra 10 to 15 minutes after each groom to sanitize the mobile and clean it up,” Mollet said. “Which we always sanitized and cleaned it up, but we have to take that extra 10 minutes.”

Mollet’s clients are typically on a monthly schedule. After being closed for about a month, they are now two months behind in grooming. Mollet said they will be working seven days a week through the month of May.