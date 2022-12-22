PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Emergencies still happen even when winter weather comes, that is why local departments are gearing up for a busy few days.

The Princeton Rescue Squad actually switches to trucks that are more compatible with the slick roadways and back roads during winter weather events. They said they are prepared for cold temperatures and even major emergencies.

Alek Harman with the Princeton Rescue Squad told us his trucks are ready for anything mother nature brings.

“In the last few years we really haven’t had to chain a truck, but we do have a 6-wheeled response vehicle which is like an ATV, side-by-side thing and it’s always available for any time that a rescue attempt is impeded by a lot of ice and snow,” said Harman.

Harman added it is a team effort by all. The Princeton Rescue Squad also works with local fire departments for traffic control during winter weather.