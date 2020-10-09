Local family gets new home four years after Thousand Year Flood

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — When the Thousand Year Flood wreaked havoc on the town of Rainelle, the Woodrum’s house was destroyed. After four years of moving around and renting, they now have a permanent place to call home.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s beautiful inside,” Priscilla Woodrum said. “It’s just beautiful. I think it’s the nicest and prettiest flood home that I’ve seen built.”

The journey here was a long one. Woodrum said they went through many disaster relief programs with the promise of getting their house rebuilt, all of them falling through; until one day when Woodrum received a voicemail.

“He called and left me a message one day and said ‘you’ve won the lottery,'” Woodrum said. “I just thought it was a call. I didn’t pay no attention. Two weeks later, Grace called me and that’s when she told us they were looking at building us a house back over in Rainelle.

The home was built by West Virginia United Methodist Disaster Recovery, Mennonite Disaster team, and West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

“Through doing all the verification that case managers need to do, here we are today,” Tapiwa Grace Msisha, Disaster Case Manager for WV United Methodist Disaster Recovery, said. “For me personally, I gained a friend. I call Priscilla my sister, never mind the paint job.”

As of Oct. 9, 2020, the Woodrum’s have a new home. They told 59News they plan on moving in before the holidays.