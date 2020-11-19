Local family shares their adoption journey

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Holli Wood and her husband have four kids of their own, but one day they met a baby who was in need of a family to call his own.

“I fell in love with him immediately when he was a week old,” Wood said.

The baby was about to go into the foster care system, something the Wood family did not want to happen. So, they signed up to become his foster family.

Now, they are just weeks away from a court date where the baby that started their journey into fostering will officially become a permanent part of their family.

The Wood’s said the adoption process is not an easy one.

“You just never know. You never know if parents are going to finally do what they are supposed to do and get them back or just how things are going to go. So, it’s hard knowing that it’s not up to us. It’s up to someone else who decides if we get to keep him or not,” Wood explained.

Wood said the challenges should not stop families from looking to adopt. It certainly is not stopping them.

“We definitely want one more for sure and then hopefully they will give us more,” Wood explained.

Wood hopes her story will inspire others to foster and adopt, and help the thousands of children who need a home.

“There’s just so many kids that need it,” Wood said.